Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati 2018: Celebrities welcome their favourite god

One of the most awaited and loved festivals of the nation is finally here. The wait for the elephant-faced god is over and Bappa has finally arrived. Every street corner is lit up, many have welcomed Ganpati into their homes and the streets are filled with the never-ending sound of the dhol. With happiness enveloping the streets of the city and the state, our celebs are leading from the front in the celebrations. They’ve put out their best foot forward to join in all the festive revelry. Here's how our stars from across spectrums have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite times of the year. I love the week long festivities and coming together of friends and families! 🎉🎉🍬 Wishing all of you a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/mdGaSG7cPn — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 13, 2018