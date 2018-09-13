Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati 2018: Celebrities welcome their favourite god

One of the most awaited and loved festivals of the nation is finally here. The wait for the elephant-faced god is over and Bappa has finally arrived. Every street corner is lit up, many have welcomed Ganpati into their homes and the streets are filled with the never-ending sound of the dhol. With happiness enveloping the streets of the city and the state, our celebs are leading from the front in the celebrations. They’ve put out their best foot forward to join in all the festive revelry. Here's how our stars from across spectrums have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.
Cuteness overload! #KanganaRanaut celebrating #ganeshchaturthi with her nephew Prithvi
🙏🏻 Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @varundvn
Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy 🙂🎊 I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! #GanpatiBappaMorya 🎉✨
आला रे आला गणपती आला! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙏 #56thYearOfGanpatiBappaAtMyGrandparents
Om Shree Ganeshaya namah 🙏. Our Gannu Raja is back😬😇 Happy Ganesh Chaturti to my #instafam. . May all the obstacles be removed and you al be blessed with success 🙏#celebrationtime #festival #ganeshchaturthi #familytime #lordofsuccess #instagood
Rishi Kapoor begins his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a quite welcome for Ganpati! #ganeshchaturthi #ganeshchaturthi2018 #ganesha #ganpati #RishiKapoor #kapoors
Jeetendra Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor welcome lord Ganesha at the residence. The veteran actor has been hosting the elephant god in his house for decades. #ganeshchaturthi #ganeshchaturthi2018 #ganesha #ganpati #tussharkapoor #jeetendra #lakshayakapoor
सर्वांना गणेशचतुर्थीच्या हार्दीक शुभेच्छा. गणपती बाप्पा मोरया , मंगलमुर्ती मोरया. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. #GanpatiBappaMorya
#मोरया ऽऽऽ मोरया ऽऽऽ गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ऽऽऽ गणेशोत्सवाच्या पवित्र पर्वाच्या सर्वांना मंगलमय शुभेच्छा...! #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha #ganesh
@sonu_sood kicks start the festivities by welcoming Ganpati to his home with his family. #ganeshchaturthi #ganesha #ganpati #sonusood
And the tradition continues for the Khans as Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma brings home the ganpati idol. @arpitakhansharma @beingsalmankhan @aaysharma #ganeshchaturthi #ganeshchaturthi2018 #ganesha #ganpati #SalmanKhan #arpitakhansharma #aayushsharma
