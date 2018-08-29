Gary Mabbutt ratted out of South African holiday

You hardly expect to return home for a surgery when you’re on a holiday. But former England footballer Gary Mabbut went through just that, courtesy of a rat. The 57-year-old was fast asleep while on a holiday in South Africa, when a rat decided to make a meal out his toe. The incident occurred about six weeks back when Mabbutt was visiting his daughter at Kruger National Park.

Mabbutt suffers from type 1 diabetes, which led him to lose some of the senses on his feet. Reports mentioned that the former captain of Tottenham realized he was rat food only after he woke up the next day. Following his return to the UK, he had to spend seven days at a hospital.

“I've gone to sleep and during the night a rat has come into the bedroom, climbed into the bed and has decided to chew on my foot," Mabbutt told BBC Radio 5 live. "It's made quite a big hole in my toe, going down to the bone, and ate underneath my foot.

According to Mabbautt, the rat had even nibbled his daughter’s thumb, while she slept in another room. The former footballer played 611 games for Spurs though when he was 17, he was told that he could never play football because of diabetes.