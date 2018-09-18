Gold medalist Hima Das celebrates her victory with baby Rhino

Assam has a new reason to celebrate as the state’s golden girl Hima Das got recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Ronjit Das, Hima’s proud father was elated and is speechless. Meanwhile, Hima showed her compassionate side as she visited a zoo, only to be impressed by a rhino.

Loved to see this baby Rhino welcome me in the warmest of ways possible! Such wonderful creatures🦏 pic.twitter.com/jcx5ZJpPCr — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2018

A video shared by the athlete showed the rhino running around in its enclosure. Hima chatted animatedly with what looked to be a few zoo officials. As the news about Hima’s recommendation gained attention, the people of Kandhulimari, Dhing, which is Hima’s hometown celebrated with firecrackers lighting up the sky.

“This is a great news…I am speechless,” Ronjit was quoted as saying by Time8. “The people of Assam and specially Dhing are extremely happy. This is a proud moment for the people of the state,” he added.

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir a very happy birthday. #HappyBDayPMModi pic.twitter.com/giGXZQapp4 — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) September 17, 2018

The Arjuna Awards is awarded to athletes by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to felicitate spectacular milestones achieved by any sportsperson. The award includes a bronze statue of Arjuna, and a cash prize. The award will be presented by President Ramnath Kovind, but only after the approval of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Meanwhile, Hima is now declared as the ambassador for sports from Assam. The young lady broke a national record about 14-years-old at the Asian Games in 2018 as claimed a gold medal.