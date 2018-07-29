Gold medalist Hima Das’ coach accused of sexual assault by one of his students

Hima Das made the country proud when she won India’s first track gold medal at the IAAF under-20 event held in Finland. But reports have emerged that her coach, Nipon Das, has been accused of sexual assault by an athlete. The alleged victim reportedly used to train under him. However, Nipon has termed the claims as ‘false and fabricated.’

The woman, who had trained under Nipon at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Assam, mentioned in a police complaint on June 22 that she was sexually assaulted by him in May. The police reportedly filed an FIR based on the complaint and has even interrogated Nipon. The accused pleads not guilty.

Nipon claimed that the victim made false charges against him as he failed to get her a place on the Assam team for the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships. “She was not included in the state team in National Inter-State Championships and that is why she filed the complaint on false and fabricated grounds,” Nipon told PTI.

Nipon told the media that he is confident of coming clean, adding that he has not been arrested by the police yet. “If I am guilty and have committed some offence I should be punished and I am ready for that but here I have not done anything wrong,” he said.