Hima Das left clean bowled after meeting Sachin Tendulkar

The ‘Golden’ girl of India, Hima das, was in complete awe when she got an opportunity to meet master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. She was on the top of the world after her short rendezvous with the legend and even took a few pictures with him. Sharing one frame with Sachin Tendulkar is a dream for anyone and yes, she was left overwhelmed after their meeting.

View this post on Instagram With the legend @sachintendulkar sir A post shared by hima das (@hima_mon_jai) on Sep 28, 2018 at 4:18am PDT

Hima took to Instagram to share pictures from this meeting and called it a memorable moment as Sachin Tendulkar gifted her a jersey and bouquet of flowers.

Now how can this not be memorable? In several pictures she posted later, we see her sharing the frame with Abhishek Bachchan and Nita Ambani at the inauguration ceremony of Indian Super League. Hima rose to fame after she became the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event. She performed brilliantly at IAAF U-20 Championship in Finland and made India proud. Hailing from a small village in Assam, Hima, who is just 18-years-old, is now the brand ambassador for sports of her hometown. Even as accolades have been pouring her way, the champion won the GQ Young Indian of the Year Award last week.