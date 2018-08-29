Hot Hot Hot! Djokovic enjoys a ‘wonderful’ naked ice bath with his opponent!

After beating his opponent 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0 in a span of three hours, Novak Djokovic made a jaw-dropping admission just after the match. The Serbian player revealed that he and Marton Fucsovics had enjoyed a naked ice bath while their match was still in progress.

“We were naked in the ice baths, it was quite a wonderful feeling” pic.twitter.com/zIUzP16DgU — Tanis (@Tanis95) August 28, 2018

New York’s weather conditions has been causing issues with players and the organisers of the US Open have set up a heat rule which allows the stars to have a ten-minute breather off the court after the end of the third set. The weather took its toll on both Djokovic and Fucsovics who took refuge indoors at cooler conditions.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, uses ice towels to cool off during a changeover in his match against Marton Fucsovics, of Hungary, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

When asked about what he did during the 10 minute break, Djokovic confessed that he and Fucsovics took off their jerseys and hopped into an ice bath beside each other. ‘It was funny because Marton and I were [in the] ice bath one next to the other. So we had the two ice baths, we were naked in the ice baths – it was a quite wonderful feeling, you know,” he had said. The extreme conditions have already led to five players retiring from the tournament on August 28.

Marton Fucsovics, of Hungary, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Post their rejuvenation, the players returned and went at each other on the court. Fucsovics was steamrolled by his challenger who will now face Tennys Sandgren in the second round.