India-Pakistan bond gets a boost at the Asian Games 2018

Neeraj Chopra did more than just win a gold medal with his javelin throw at the Asian Games 2018. While his achievements make us proud, a gesture by the Indian at the even caught the attention of many, and has garnered a lot of praise. At the medal ceremony, Neeraj shook hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem. The caught the attention of fellow sports star Sania Mirza, who applauded him.

Why I always say SPORT is the best ‘education’you can provide your child with! Teaches you sportsmanship,equality ,respect and most importantly humanity! If only some people can learn this from our champion athletes too!! Well done to @Neeraj_chopra1 on the 🥇for 🇮🇳 👏🏽 https://t.co/YhyaRfbI9u — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 28, 2018

Nadeem won the bronze and settled with his personal best of 80.75m. Speaking to PTI, he praised Neeraj saying, “Neeraj is an amazing talent. I have competed with him about eight times now including the SAFF Championships in India and Asian Junior Championships. His achievements inspire me and my goal is to emulate him one day, may be beat him too.”

Men's javelin gold medalist India's Neeraj Chopra smiles as he stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

When asked about his trip to India, Nadeem said: “It was a memorable trip. We came to Amritsar from Lahore by road. Aap log badi khatir or izzat karte ho (you people are great hosts). I would love to compete in India again.”

Men's javelin gold medalist India's Neeraj Chopra centre, watches as silver medalist China's Liu Qizhen, left, shakes hands with bronze medalist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

However, he did lament that Neeraj rarely replies to his messages. “Neeraj bhai jawaab hee nahi dete (he hardly responds to my WhatsApp messages). He has done that only a couple of times and after that he stopped. I don’t know the reason for that. Maybe he is busy,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Sania was previously trolled for wishing Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day and for her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.