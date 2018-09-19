India vs Pak: Sania Mirza takes a break from social media

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has done something that’s going to leave trolls mighty disappointed. As India takes on Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Wednesday evening, the 31-year-old has chosen to take a temporary break from social media. For all the right reasons of course. She’s currently expecting her first child with her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik and thinks it’s a wise move to stay afar from the medium for the day.

Ever since she settled in matrimony with the Pakistani cricketer, she has been a soft target for trolls who spare no chance of trolling her, especially during Indo-Pak matches. Given that she’s an Indian and her husband a Pakistani, trolls are usually heavy on which team she’d cheer for during the match. While Sania has aced the art of shutting them down, this may be a wise move. It’s the very nature of trolls to pick a celebrity or public figure and tear them down with little reason.

As both the countries prep for a face-off, the ace tennis player wants to enjoy the match with some peace of mind and social media will surely disrupt her harmony. So, we think it’s a wise decision to take a break. Hope to see you back on the medium soon!