Asian Games 2018: Indian wrestler-gold medallist Bajrang Punia’s fitness regime can get you a bod like his

First published: August 20, 2018 10:22 AM IST | Updated: August 20, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. The 24-year-old has beaten Japan’s Daichi Takatani to emerge a winner of India’s 140th Asiad Gold with a 11-8 scoreline.

“After Yogi bhai and Rejender Pehelwan, I am only the third wrestler to win the Commonwealth Games and Asiad gold in the same year, so it is a great feeling. Also, we have had only nine Asiad golds in wrestling in so many years. When Yogi bhai won it in 2014, it came after a long 28-year gap. I did not want another long wait for it, I am happy I am continuing what he started,” Punia said after the bout.

While, this is a much-needed boost and a huge achievement for India, we dug deep into his Instagram profile to find that Bajrang is no one-hit wonder. The man has an enviable body, one that comes from spending many grueling hours at the gym. We are spellbound at the sheer intensity of training that India’s fastest grappler goes through.

A few moves build the core like this one.

Throwback 2016! Growing stronger. #WrestlerLife

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

Birds of a feather, flock together. Punia teams up with Indian freestyle wrestler champ Yogeshwar Dutt for a push-up fest.

Aaj fir se jeet gye Phalwan ji apko harna muskil hi nhi na munkin hai 😂@yogeshwardutt

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

Quick on the feet is fastest way to bring home the gold.

Practice with my coach @bentinidis_official

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

He makes lifting heavyweights look like a cakewalk.

परिश्रम ही सफलता की चाबी है 🤼‍♂️🇮🇳🙏

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

Acing the art of shadow wrestling. Moves that make you a master!

🤼‍♂️❤️

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

Some quick tips to learn the nuances of wrestling from the man himself.

Once you have wrestled Everything seems easy in life ..whether fighting or spitting, my discipline is unforgiven

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

His unconventional exercise regimes is what gets him unconventional results

To get excel in life one has to be fast and furious..... so I am !!!! Follow the acceleration. 💪

A post shared by Bajrang Punia (@bajrangpunia60) on

Now it’s no wonder then that he won a gold medal. Congratulations to him.

