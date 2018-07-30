It’s a Dangal moment for Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari!

Popular wrestler sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari Phogat have made India proud internationally. Such has been the inspiration exuded by the two that Aamir Khan made a movie on their life, and Dangal went on to win accolades and moolah in equal measure. Now, they have added another medal to their bouquet of victories and it is nothing short of a Dangal moment. The sisters earned bronze at the Yasar Doug International Tournament in Turkey. Geeta has shared a picture announcing the news on social media.

The sisters have an impressive track-record in the wrestling arena. Geeta had bagged a gold medal in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games whereas Babita had won gold in the 55kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The sisters have made the sport of wrestling much popular and their story in Dangal, further boosted the scope of the sport in India.

Speaking of Geeta Phogat, she married fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar on November 20, 2016. Pawan is five years younger to Geeta, but age is just a number when in love. Aamir Khan was the special guest at their wedding ceremony and the couple post marriage continue displaying PDA on social media.

Recently, a video of Pawan Kumar dancing like no one’s watching went viral on social media and clearly, one thing is certain that irrespective of their profession, they know how to balance out their personal lives.

