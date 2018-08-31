other Jinson & Johnson: Rice, paneer, chicken for an Asian Games gold Debanu Das August 31 2018, 2.19 pm August 31 2018, 2.19 pm

Jinson Johnson clinched gold in 1500 meter dash at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 on August 30, and just two days before that, he won silver at the 800 meter sprint. Finishing a 3:44.72 minutes, Johnson became the first Indian athlete in 56 years to win the event at the Asian Games.

Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali, right, looks towards India's Jinson Johnson, center, and Iran's Amir Moradi during their 1500m heat at the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The 27-year-old was reportedly trained by K Peter, and became a runner for 800 meters and 1500 meters, before joining the Indian Army in 2009, in hopes to get more exposure. The athlete appeared on mainstream media when he won his silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Wuhan in 2015. At the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneshwar, he secured a bronze for the 800 meter sprint. It was a great year for the lad too, as he won three gold medals at Asian Grand Prix in Thailand.

Men's 1500m gold medalist India's Jinson Johnson stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Johnson’s hunger to be the best came to light when he appeared to be quite disappointed when Manjit Singh beat him to grab a gold medal on August 28. However, when he spoke to the media, Johnson was ever graceful, showering praises on Manjit: “It was my first ever medal at Asian Games. I’d run a good race, it’s just that Manjit ran better. I was happy for him.”

Men's 1500m gold medalist Jinson Johnson, center, stands with silver medalist Iran's Amir Moradi, left, and bronze medalist Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

It was his first Asian Games gig no doubt, but the silver meant that Johnson became more determined for his next race. Johnson wanted to make a meal out of the 1,500 meter sprint, and as reported on Indian Express, he stuffed himself with rice, paneer and chicken at breakfast, before claiming his prize.