Juventus slammed for backing Ronaldo amid rape allegation

Social media is a tricky platform and Juventus seems to be learning it the hard way. On Thursday, Juventus FC released a statement over the rape allegations against their top player Cristiano Rolando, stating that the claims made by an American model cannot change their opinion about the Portuguese player.
Ronaldo’s new club, Juventus, saw themselves on the receiving end because of their tweet in support of their million-euro worth footballer. While the supportive words by the fan-club was not at all the problem, their statement turned out to be unacceptable on social media considering the charges against the 33-year is damning.
Jeventus’ opinion led to furious responses on the social media site given that the investigation on the allegation is still going on. Many commented that the tweets were misguided by the Italian giants, while others questioned the PR team who thought it was a good idea.
Real Madrid and Ronaldo on Wednesday firmly denied claims made by the model who claimed that the Portugal star allegedly raped her in a Las Veags hotel in 2009. Although he received the backing of the Portuguese Football Federation President (FPF), he was dropped from Portugal’s side for upcoming international matches. However, there are reports saying that the rape allegations are not the reason behind leaving Ronaldo out of the squad.