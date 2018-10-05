Juventus slammed for backing Ronaldo amid rape allegation

Social media is a tricky platform and Juventus seems to be learning it the hard way. On Thursday, Juventus FC released a statement over the rape allegations against their top player Cristiano Rolando, stating that the claims made by an American model cannot change their opinion about the Portuguese player.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

Ronaldo’s new club, Juventus, saw themselves on the receiving end because of their tweet in support of their million-euro worth footballer. While the supportive words by the fan-club was not at all the problem, their statement turned out to be unacceptable on social media considering the charges against the 33-year is damning.

Completely irrelevant and utterly tone-deaf. Pathetic stuff from Juventus. pic.twitter.com/2gkSDG8ak1 — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) October 4, 2018

Don't think it's helpful to offer opinions on serious allegations - particularly on social media - but that Juventus statement is abhorrent. 'Allegations do not change our opinion that he is a great champion' - this is bigger than sporting achievement, for goodness sake. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 4, 2018

Jeventus’ opinion led to furious responses on the social media site given that the investigation on the allegation is still going on. Many commented that the tweets were misguided by the Italian giants, while others questioned the PR team who thought it was a good idea.

So while Portugal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo off the national team and Nike calls the rape allegations against him "disturbing," Juventus responds by... backing their 80 million Euro investment unequivocally. pic.twitter.com/MHS2eNwUbQ — Joshua Robinson (@JoshRobinson23) October 4, 2018

Real Madrid and Ronaldo on Wednesday firmly denied claims made by the model who claimed that the Portugal star allegedly raped her in a Las Veags hotel in 2009. Although he received the backing of the Portuguese Football Federation President (FPF), he was dropped from Portugal’s side for upcoming international matches. However, there are reports saying that the rape allegations are not the reason behind leaving Ronaldo out of the squad.