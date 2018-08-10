Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sidhu officially invited to Imran Khan's oath ceremony

Former Pakistani skipper Imran Khan will be taking oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on 18th August, 2018, according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator, Faisal Javed. He also confirmed that India’s former star cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited to attend this oath taking ceremony. The invited cricketers are yet to respond to the official invitation.

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the 18th Aug 2018 inshALLAH — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 10, 2018

PTI Senator Faisal Javed's tweet came in after President Mamnoon Hussain summoned a session of the National Assembly for 13th August, 2018, during which the newly-elected members will take oath. The cricketers had expressed their wish to attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony if they were to be invited. Now it will be interesting to see who makes it to the ceremony.

Cricket legends from India and Kaptaan's old friends Kapil Dev, Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar have been invited to attend Oath Taking Ceremony of Pakistan's PM Imran Khan @sherryontopp @therealkapildev @36notout — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 10, 2018

Reportedly, the Pakistani media has been mentioning various dates for Khan’s swearing-in. Several media reports claimed that Khan’s PTI party had announced that he would take the oath before August 14. Pakistan went to polls on 25th July, and PTI emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan released the complete results for 270 of 272 National Assembly (NA) constituencies. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which won 64 seats came in second, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 43 seats and finished third.

There were also reports that the cricketing champions of 1992 World Cup will also be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan which includes the likes of Aamir Sohail, Aaqib Javed, Ijaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wahid Gaba, Javed Miandad, Moin Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Saleem Malik, Wasim Akram, Wasim Haider, Iqbal Sikandar and Zahid Fazal but no decision on the same has been taken yet.