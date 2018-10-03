Know Eden Hazard’s better half Natacha Van Honacker

Belgium and Chelsea player Eden Hazard may be used to all the attention he gets as a successful footballer, but it seems that his wife, Natacha Van Honacker, prefers to stay away from all the limelight. Not many would know that Natacha and the 27-year-old midfielder’s love story began when they were in their teens. Natacha moved in with him after she graduated high school aged 18. Here we explore a few unknown facts about the beauty.

Natacha grew up with Hazard in Belgium, and the couple got hitched in a private wedding in April, 2012. The two are also parents to three children, and Natacha is often seen at soccer games cheering for Hazard.

Reports suggest that Natacha was also an avid soccer player in school, and loved to play chess and read. Her hobbies include reading, travelling and being a full-time mother.

A source told WAGs Related, “Natacha’s life has always revolved around Eden, and it still is to this day. Despite her responsibilities, Natacha makes time to go on outings with her husband and children.”

“Natacha is an ongoing supporter of her husband’s career and cheers him on at his games; it is quite a sight to behold according to his wife,” source added.