Lionel Messi: Daddy duties come first when off football

With a packed schedule throughout the year, it can be hard to take up the daddy duties. So when Lionel Messi gets the chance to be with his kids, he puts that on priority. Most recently, Messi and his wife Antonella Racuzzo took their kids Thiago and Mateo to school, something that every dad wants to do.

Messi shared a picture of himself holding his kids’ hands as he walked them to school. A picture shared from Antonella’s account shows she was there to accompany them as well and had the similar pose as her husband.

Messi is currently having some time off as he hasn’t joined Argentina for their friendly against Guatemala, which will be held on September 8, in Los Angeles. The team will also face Columbia in New Jersey, four days later.

At the 2018 World Cup, Argentina had a disappointing run and were eventually eliminated by France, who would go on to beat Croatia to win the tournament. According to The Sun, the footballer and his wife went on a holiday on a luxury yatch near Ibiza, to walk off the blues of Argentina’s elimination from the Cup. Following that, they went to the wedding reception of Cesc Fabregas at the Balearic Island.