Other Mary Kom does the impossible, loses 2 kilos in 4 hours Debanu Das September 19 2018, 4.07 pm September 19 2018, 4.07 pm

Visit your local fitness center and you’ll come across advertisements promising a dream weight-loss program. But for Mary Kom, that is just warm-up. Reports suggest that the champion boxer had just landed in Poland for a recently concluded tournament, and discovered she was overweight. She faced one challenge: Lose 2 kilograms in as little as four hours or be disqualified.

Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara (L) fights with India's Mary Kom during their women's 45-48kg final boxing match during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue on the Gold Coast on April 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE

Faced with a near impossible task, Mary picked up her training gear. She had arrived in Poland at around 3:30 am and the weigh-in time was 7:30 am. The target weight was 48kgs and she was over by a few. “So, I had roughly four hours to shed that or I would have been disqualified for being over-weight at the time of general weigh-in. But I did skipping for an hour at a stretch and just like that, I was ready,” Mary was quoted saying by news agencies.

The five-time world champion said she was lucky to have travelled in a flight that was almost empty, enabling her to sleep with her legs outstretched. It helped to make sure she was not stiff when she landed.

At the Poland tournament, Mary was the only senior gold-winner from India. “I am never satisfied with how I perform, I am always looking to work out new strategies. I am obsessive but not overtly aggressive. I like to conserve in a bout. I always like to study my opponents and then dismantle them bit by bit,” she was quoted saying.