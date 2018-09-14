Mohun Bagan president mars victory with sexist comment

It was after eight years that Mohun Bagan won the Calcutta Football League, that too with a game in hand. As the club was inching closer to victory with a 2-0 lead at halftime, president Swapan Sadhan Bose made a sexist comment on television which enraged fans of the beautiful game.

This is how Mohun Bagan president Tutu Basu reacted after winning #CFL2018 title.

A distasteful sexist remark#Shame pic.twitter.com/I1LoiELX6v — Ritabrata Banerjee (@ritabrata20) September 12, 2018

A presenter from a local news channel had asked Bose on live television about how he felt since his side was on the brink of putting an end to the eight season dominance of East Bengal in the CFL.

"Daughters were being born for the last seven years, suddenly a son has been born. How would you like it if that was the case with you? I have the same feeling," said Bose, better known as Tutu. His side eventually won the CFL title for the 30th time.

Bose has since apologised for his sexist comment through a press release. "The joy of winning the league after eight years got me carried away, and I made some comments during the half-time. I never meant to say those things. Hurting anyone's sentiment was not my intention," read the statement.

Bose added that he has daughters-in-law at his home and also has a granddaughter. He also added that he knows the importance of having a female child and that there is no difference between sons and daughters.