Nike continues collaboration with Colin Kaepernick in this powerful ad

Sportswear brand Nike stirred up a controversy in the United States when it featured American football player Colin Kaepernick in an advert. The poster garnered a lot of negative attention as many Americans condemned Nike’s association with Kaepernick. To remind you, the player has been in the news recently for kneeling down during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. However, Nike stuck to the quarterback and released a short film titled Dream Crazy.

Following a tribute to Serena Williams, Nike’s Dream Crazy is the second film to commemorate its 30th anniversary of the Just Do It campaign. The clip shows athletes showing off their skills. There are also footages of disabled persons pushing themselves to their limits and breaking records. A voice-over from Kaepernick supports them, and provides an inspirational thumbs up to achievements made by some of the best athletes.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The powerful ad ends with a shot of Kaepernick himself as he says, “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if they’re crazy enough.” According to reports, some experts believe that the ad stands out as it comes as a strong statement from the company which wants to enforce its values.

Kaepernick had kickstarted protests by players of the NFL two seasons back when he knelt during the national anthem, according to 6ABC. The protests have grown since then and president Donald Trump had even insisted on suspending the players for their protests.