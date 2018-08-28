Novak Joker-Vic goofs around with his biggest fans

Novak Djokovic may be sweating it at the US Open with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but once he’s back from his training, he’s a family guy just like anyone else. From running around the park with his kids or just strolling in the woods, Djokovic is known to spend quality time with his little ones and he’s at it again. After having a blast at Kids’ Day at the US Open, he took the action back home with his ‘biggest fans’.

His kids Stefan and Tara are the center of his attention even during busy tournament, the US Open being one of them. Here Novak is seen turning in to a horse as Stefan mounts him. Tara, who is all of 11 months, wants in on the fun with her tiny feet taking support from the two. His Instagram is drizzled with enough pictures to prove that he loves children. He even has one posing with the tiniest member of the tennis fraternity, Olympia Ohanian, the daughter of Serena Williams.

The world number six Djokovic will be facing Marton Ducsovic in his first match at the US Open since he lost to Stan Wawrinka in 2016. In 2017, Djokovic was forced to sit out as her suffered a serious elbow injury. He is however, one of the favourites to win the US Open this year. While the tournament also includes Federer and Nadal, former coach Duscan Vemic is of the opinion that the duo’s best form is not at par as Djokovic, as per a report on Express UK.

Speaking to sports channel Sport Klub, Vemic said, “Like for all the athletes, you have ups and down, due to an injury, fatigue. After the elbow injury, it took a while to be fully prepared. He came back with his team, that he trusts, worked hard and got many solid results, 15-20 wins that gave him confidence before Wimbledon, one of his favourite tournaments, and maximised the potential.”

To make things tough for the players, a heat advisory has been issued in New York with reports of temperatures touching over 38 degrees Celsius.