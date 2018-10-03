Other Paul Pogba rallies behind Manchester United Debanu Das October 03 2018, 3.07 pm October 03 2018, 3.07 pm

After a goalless draw with Valencia on October 2, Manchester United concluded yet another match without winning. This takes their count of winless streaks to four. Held at Old Trafford, the match saw a lackluster performance by United and manager Jose Mourinho is currently facing a lot of flak from fans. That’s not all, there have been reports of issues in the dressing room and also with Paul Pogba. But at a time when United is going through a difficult phase, Pogba made an attempt to uplift spirits, sharing a picture of himself on social media.

Pogba asked his mates to ‘keep fighting’, as United try to find a way out their rut. Social media junkies are calling it a ‘rallying cry’ for the Red Devils. However, there are a few who think the footballer is fighting against his own club.

Here's a thought ..... how about the fight not starts with the players? After all, you're the ones making money whilst the fans are spending it to support you. — Margaret Clegg (@mclegg11) October 2, 2018

Please leave and take Mourinho with you. — Ryannn96 (@Nicholls23Ryan) October 2, 2018

That’s the point Paul. You need to stop fighting United! — Dan-O (@Nightwink99) October 2, 2018

Probably stop fighting with each other though mate 👍 — David Burns (@davidburns2130) October 2, 2018

Pogba has had a rough start this season and was taken off during the match against West Ham for poor performance. Reportedly, that incident occurred a few days after he had announced that he’ll never captain United while Mourinho is in charge. He even criticized United’s tactics in public. United will now face Newcastle United on October 6.