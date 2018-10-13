Pregnant women are not corpse, Sania Mirza's befitting reply to trolls

To ongoing #MeToo movement has moved the core of Bollywood. Meanwhile, here's tennis star Sania Mirza fighting the menace of social media trolling. Sania who is expecting her first child with cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik recently took to Twitter to give a befitting reply to all those who tried to give her advice on how to behave while being pregnant.

Via tweets, Sania made a valid point that pregnant women are not untouchables and do not have to be confined to the four walls of the house. She emphasises that pregnant women have all the right to live a normal life and we couldn’t agree more.

Or become a corpse!!! They are still ‘NORMAL’ human beings and are still allowed to live a normal life!! so pls take your heads out of your a** and think where exactly you came from too..your mother’s womb!! #ittakesallkindstomakethisworld #dumidiots too !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 12, 2018

Sania is a vocal personality and never fails to set the record straight on a number of issues. She rarely minces words when she has to make a point. Especially when it comes to social media trolling, Sania has always given it back. When her husband was trolled recently by a journalist from Pakistan after the Green team lost to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018, she gave it back with full gusto. The journalist had asked whether Shoaib has even managed to impress his wife, to which, Sania had replied saying that he (journalist) may be watching a different Asia Cup.

Arre bechaara.. clearly the poor guy has been watching a different Asia Cup!! https://t.co/c6JV6IHE8Y — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 26, 2018

Go Sania!