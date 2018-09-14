Premier League footballer accused of raping minor

A footballer from the English Premier League is reportedly on trial for raping a minor girl while at a camp in France. The player is currently unnamed and was aged 17 at the time of the crime. Reports said that the player was produced in court in July, along with his cousin, who is also accused of allegedly raping the 15-year-old.

The Mirror reports that officials from the French judiciary released details of the case only recently and if the player is convicted, he is entitled to 15 years of jail time. The player is currently aged 23, and is on bail. His 25-year-old cousin is also with him as they await trial at the Gard Assizes. At present, there’s no curb on him from playing for his team in any part of the world.

After the alleged assault in July 2012, the girl was found by her friends, crying at a campsite which was located in Aigues-Mortes in France. The girl had claimed that she was drunk at the time of the assault and two foreigners took advantage of her state. She also said that the two of them were aware of her being a minor.

Though he initially denied having sex with the girl, the footballer reportedly changed his story later and said he had consensual sex with her. However, the victim stuck to her story. Reports from France said that the player was not a French national but did not disclose his identity.