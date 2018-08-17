Sania Mirza reminisces her wins at Asian Games; unable to compete for the first time

Sania Mirza spiraled into the sensational world of fame when she entered the tennis court to represent India. A woman playing sports that required her limbs to flow free, it was enough to make the lovers of patriarchy go into a fit. But Sania braved it all. Time and again, she was questioned for her choices, even when she married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, but Sania never let anyone bog her down or even shame her love for the country. And as the Asian Games kick start this Saturday, her absence will certainly be felt as it would be for the first time since 2002 that Sania won't be competing in the tournament.

Sania reminisced the same as she fished out all her medals and became nostalgic about not being able to participate. As a little baby Mirza-Malik is on the way, Sania is refraining from the court, at the moment. But she will be back soon, we are sure of that. She indicated the same as she posed on the court, just some time back. She even had a session or two

It will have to be seen which sport the little one will be inclined to. It's surely going to be a cricket vs tennis match in the Mirza-Malik household, rather than India vs Pakistan.