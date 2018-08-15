Sania Mirza's first moment of independence was sans any regrets

Independence; the word means just the same, freedom from shackles. However, it has different contexts in which it is perceived, as far as different individuals are concerned. For some, freedom to express is independence, while for others the right to achieve basic amenities is freedom. However, the biggest freedom movement required in the day and age is that of feminism, to completely shatter the shackles of patriarchy. India may have achieved freedom, but the women are still struggling to break free. Yes, they are succeeding, but after a lot of hassle. On Independence Day, Sania Mirza shares the moment when she felt her first whiff of freedom, the first time she stepped on the international turf to play for her country, and it will inspire you to no end.

Sania entered the arena of tennis and smashed records at the time when religion and society both mocked at her. Nevertheless, she kept quiet and let her skills do the talking. The sports star, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has been criticised for nearly all the choices in her life, be it her attire on the tennis court, or her marriage to the skipper of the neighbouring country. But Sania has always held her head high.

Ladies, this Independence Day, draw inspiration from her and break the chains that have been reigning your worth.