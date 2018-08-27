Serena Williams’ latest tweet is for moms and memories

Tennis sensation Serena Williams is a warrior not just on field, but in real life too. The woman had a tough time giving birth to Alexis Olympia in an almost-dead condition and her struggle to get back to tennis is not short of an inspiring story.

As much as she gets tense about a forthcoming tennis match, she also fears not being a good mother to her daughter, and hence always seeks to spend some quality time with her little one. Now, she has tweeted something really adorable that all moms can very well relate to.

Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me. #ThisMama would love to hear your stories of motherhood.. even ones like this! Share and tag them with #ThisMama. pic.twitter.com/9N5duB2M3t — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 26, 2018

She writes about an incident with her daughter and urges her followers to share their stories of motherhood and tag them with #ThisMama. In a recent interview, Williams had spoken about motherhood and said, “It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. I’m here to say that if you’re having a rough day or week – it’s OK – I am, too!”

Her quick return to tennis is proving to be a huge motivation for all mothers yearning to bounce back to their respective fields. But, at the same time, she also emphasises on the fact that it ain’t wrong for a woman to take her own sweet time in getting back to her sport. It’s all subjective.