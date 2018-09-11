Serena Williams’ tantrums sketched, artist slammed

Tennis legend Serena Williams had lost her cool with umpire Carlos Ramos at the finals of the US Open. The incident has now mushroomed into a full blown controversy, with Serena calling the umpire a ‘thief’ and cartoonist Mark Knight making it look like the player was a little child crying and breaking her racket for having lost a game. At the corner of the illustration, Ramos is shown telling Naomi Osaka to just let Williams win.

The cartoon made it to NewsCorp’s Herald Sun, which is based out of Melbourne, Australia. Many prominent figures including athletes and Harry Potter author JK Rowling condemned it, terming it sexist. The National Association of Black Journalists reportedly said that the cartoon was ‘repugnant.’ Rowling put up a sarcastic tweet for comparing Williams to ‘racist and sexist tropes.’

Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop. https://t.co/YOxVMuTXEC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 10, 2018

Well Julie here’s a cartoon I drew a few days before when Australian male tennis player Kyrgios at the US Open was behaving badly. Don’t bring gender into it when it’s all about behaviour. I’ll accept your apology in writing😁 pic.twitter.com/NLV0AjPGsY — Mark Knight (@Knightcartoons) September 10, 2018

That is positively disgusting. It's not funny. Why do you think it's OK to do that? Serena Williams was standing up for herself. Does seeing a strong woman intimidate you? — Tori Davis (@ToriDavis825) September 11, 2018

The Washington Post reported that Knight’s cartoon showed Serena with facial attributes akin to illustrations found during the 19th and 20th centuries.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 8, 2018 Serena Williams of the US smashes her racket while playing Naomi Osaka of Japan during their 2018 US Open women's singles final match in New York. / AFP PHOTO / kena betancur

The final match had resulted in Serena losing to Naomi Osaka. The much-anticipated encounter saw Williams being handed a hefty $17,000 fine for three counts of violations. The 36-year-old had accused Ramos of sexism after he hand three code violations to her. Ramos had first warned her that her coach was giving her hand signals from the stands. Next, Serena received a point penalty for smashing her racket, and the third violation and subsequent game penalty arrived as she verbally abused Ramos.