Star cyclist Jan Ullrich held for assaulting a prostitute

Jan Ullrich, the winner of the 1997 Tour de France, has once again been arrested. This time for allegedly assaulting (choking an escort) a prostitute in Frankfurt. Ullrich had reportedly travelled to Germany for therapy after being arrested in Mallorca last week following a squabble with his neighbour.

According to a police spokeswoman, a report filed against him claimed Ullrich to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs and carried evidence to prove that he physically attacked and injured an escort lady at the Villa Kennedy Hotel. Prosecuting attorney Nadja Niesen told AFP that a police investigation was underway for “grievous bodily harm."

The 44-year-old was taken to the facility yesterday evening, after being released on bail earlier in the day. Upon his release it is reported that Ullrich suffered a panic attack. German news site Spiegel said that his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Also in a recent interview with German magazine Bild, Mr Ullrich said he had been in deep despair since separating from his wife. Ullrich won the Tour de France in 1997, the only German to do so and also claimed gold and silver medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. He admitted to doping in 2013 after receiving a two-year ban from the sport.