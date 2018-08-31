This slap, sticks: Ibrahimovic fined for slapping opponent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is well known to defy all odds every time he steps onto the pitch, but even the best are not above the rules of the game. In what could be the second time that he slapped an opponent, Zlatan was filmed with his hand on Lee Nguyen’s face. Following the match, the Los Angeles FC player claimed of being slapped by Ibrahimovic.

Not too sure about the rules @MLS but I guess slapping other players is ok these days #mls #LAvLAFC https://t.co/exIzahgKBV — Lee Nguyen (@LeeNguyen24) August 25, 2018

The short video had Nguyen tagged on Twitter and the footballer sarcastically replied that apparently slapping players at the MLS is okay. According to ESPN, Major League Soccer slapped an undisclosed fine on Ibra for the incident. Earlier, the former Sweden mainstay was sent off when he slapped Montreal’s Michael Petrasso, after the latter stepped on his feet.

Lesson #1: Don't stand on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's foot or he'll give you an almighty slap 👋👋😳 pic.twitter.com/j5ClyOMINg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 22, 2018

The match between LA Galaxy and LAFC ended in a draw, leaving Galaxy in the seventh spot and LAFC in third in the Western Conference. The 1-1 result saw Ibrahimovic scoring the opening goal but the match was later levelled after a penalty from Carlos Vela.

Though Ibrahimovic managed to stay off being banned, reports mention that his on-field behaviour is likely to come under scrutiny in upcoming matches. If his is selected, Ibra will be playing against Real Salt Lake when his team takes them on September 1.