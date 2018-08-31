image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
This slap, sticks: Ibrahimovic fined for slapping opponent

other

This slap, sticks: Ibrahimovic fined for slapping opponent

Debanu DasDebanu Das   August 31 2018, 1.30 pm
back
IbrahimovicLee NguyenMichael PetrassonewsOthersportsZlatan Ibrahimovic
nextUS Open: Female player gets sexist treatment after taking off her shirt
ALSO READ

U2 Bono? And we thought only the amateurs lose their voice

Pakistani model Anam Tanoli found dead, suicide suspected

Chetan Bhagat’s Janmashtami wishes are directly connected to his characters