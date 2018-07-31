Three wrestlers, 48 hours: Christopher Lawler, Josip Peruzovic and Brickhouse Brown pass away

The wrestling fraternity mourned the loss of three legendary stars within the span of 48 hours. Brian Christopher Lawler, Josip Peruzovic and Brickhouse Brown, have passed away tragically. Popularly known as Grand Master Sexay, Lawler was a part of the tag team called Too Cool, along with Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi. Peruzovic, who was known for his role of Nikolai Volkoff, died aged 70. The 57-year-old Brown died after battling with cancer.

Lawler’s rise to prominence happened during the Attitude Era when the Too Cool tag team emerged. He won numerous championships including the WWF Tag Team Championship. His final appearance on WWE was in 2014 with Too Cool against The Ascension, who beat them.

Following a drink-driving arrest, Lawler was in prison where he attempted suicide, reports TMZ. He was rushed to a hospital where he was in critical condition until July 29. His family was with him when his life support was reportedly switched off.

Peruzovic had teamed up with Iron Sheik for tag team matches during his professional days. He had a career spanning 40 years and had joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. According to reports, Peruzovic’s wife found him dead when she brought him his medicine.

Brickhouse Brown aka Frederick Seawright lost his life battling prostate cancer. His career saw him in various competitions like World Class Championship Wrestling, the United States Wrestling Association, and Southeastern Championship Wrestling.

May their souls rest in peace.