Tiger Woods embarrassed by himself?

Tiger Woods has fans across the globe, and that is no joke. On an average, people have 7 doppelgangers and Tiger Woods is no different. At the Dell Technologies Championship finals, held at TPC Boston, Tiger woods was present; as was his doppelganger! In the golfer's iconic look, the doppelganger (or impersonator, in this case) made way to the golf course and took photos with fans. Have a look:

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. pic.twitter.com/L6mujZaMlV — Skratch (@Skratch) September 3, 2018

Even the commentators had a hard time telling both Tigers apart! However, it seems like the duplicate Tiger Woods wasn't on the real golfer's radar. Or was he?

Could it be that Tiger Woods missed the impersonator on purpose? Obviously, the impersonator was a fan of Tiger, which is why he dressed up to look exactly like the golfer. However, Tiger walking away from him could be a sign that the pro-golfer didn't like seeing himself. After all, this won't be the most embarrassing thing Tiger Woods has done. Let's not forget the marital infidelities the golfer is infamous for. Or the time he was found drunk behind the wheel of his car. Well, whatever it may be, we hope the impersonator had a fun time at the event!

