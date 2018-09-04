image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Tiger Woods embarrassed by himself?

other

Tiger Woods embarrassed by himself?

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   September 04 2018, 5.45 pm
back
golfImpersonatorsportsTiger Woods
nextComedy of errors! Amitabh Bachchan appears on UP student's admit card
ALSO READ

Golf isn't for everyone and James Anderson learnt it the hard way

Sharmila Nicollet: The hottest golfer in town

The ultimate Golf fail compilation