US Open: Female player gets sexist treatment after taking off her shirt

Tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation warning after she turned her top the right way round on the court. The move has been slammed by many who branded it as sexist. Cornet was facing Johanna Larsson in New York, where the organisers of the US Open have already issued a heat warning.

The French player was returning to the court when she realised that she was wearing her top with the front side at the back. She turned away from the cameras and off her shirt, before putting it on the right way. But umpire, Christian Rask, disapproved and labelled the incident as ‘inappropriate’, slapping her with a code violation.

US Open Statement on Change of Attire Policy pic.twitter.com/Kt7EcuPz1S — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2018

The World Tennis Association reportedly has rules stating that female players cannot change the apparel on the court, though men can. Social media went berserk as the rule was deemed sexist and ‘ridiculous.’

The US Open released a statement clarifying that players can change their clothes while sitting in the player chair. Cornet was issued a warning and penalties or fines were levied against her. However, many pointed out that several male players, such as Novak Djokovic and others, celebrate victories by taking off their shirt.