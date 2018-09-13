Usain Bolt's insane zero gravity dash will give you fitness goals

They say once a champion, always a champion and who better to live up to the adage than Usain Bolt. The eight-time Olympic champion won a dash against co-passengers on board the Airbus Zero-G plane. A plane that simulates 'zero' gravity. It wasn't really a smooth start for Usain, dressed in grey, was clearly the fitter of the lot.

The sprinter, racing in his socks, slipped a few times as he struggled to gain enough thrust to beat the other two contestants. The athlete may be the reigning men's world record holder in the 200m category with the timing of 19.19 seconds but that didn't mean that the few meters on the Zero-G were easy for the champion. After a few tumbles though Usain did bolt, as usual.

What looked like a keenly contested race ended with another Usain Bolt chest thump as he both glided and galloped to the finish line. He later posted "Zero Gravity is an out of this world experience". Well, it certainly looks it.