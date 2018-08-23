home/ sports/ other
Vinesh Phogat and Neeraj Chopra relationship: The golden girl of wrestling has this to say

First published: August 23, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Updated: August 23, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Recently, as Vinesh Phogat clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to achieve the feat in the 50kg category. However, the star wrestler is now hogging the limelight for another irrelevant reason. She is rumoured to be dating star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The gold medalist, however, took to Twitter thereby quashing all the reports.

Neeraj too, retweeted the particular tweet and wrote about how it’s important for Indian players to support each other and win medals for the country.

Well, rumours of them dating started doing the rounds when Neeraj shared a selfie of him cheering for Vinesh at a match. Also, the fact that Neeraj missed a practice session to be there at her final bout in the stadium added more fuel to the fire. She was there too when he bagged a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year.

Apparently, Vinesh couldn’t hold her excitement on discovering that Neeraj was present in the crowd to see her play. Now that the duo has cleared the air on the rumours, we hope these speculations die a slow death.

