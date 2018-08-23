Vinesh Phogat and Neeraj Chopra relationship: The golden girl of wrestling has this to say

Recently, as Vinesh Phogat clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, she became the first Indian woman wrestler to achieve the feat in the 50kg category. However, the star wrestler is now hogging the limelight for another irrelevant reason. She is rumoured to be dating star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The gold medalist, however, took to Twitter thereby quashing all the reports.

Really sad to see that a simple gesture of being present when one athlete is chasing glory for #India is painted in the wrong light 😔 Myself and @Neeraj_chopra1 and every other Indian athlete will support each other to ALWAYS make 🇮🇳 proud, nothing more! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LnQAQIGcwu — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 22, 2018

Neeraj too, retweeted the particular tweet and wrote about how it’s important for Indian players to support each other and win medals for the country.

साथी खिलाड़ियों का मनोबल बढ़ाना और उनके गर्व के पल में वहीं पे खड़े होकर उनको प्रोत्साहित करना ये हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है. हर सच्चा खिलाड़ी यही करेगा. हमारा सोभाग्य है अपने देश के लिए मेडल आते देखना🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/ZOOqiJpD6Y — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 22, 2018

Well, rumours of them dating started doing the rounds when Neeraj shared a selfie of him cheering for Vinesh at a match. Also, the fact that Neeraj missed a practice session to be there at her final bout in the stadium added more fuel to the fire. She was there too when he bagged a gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast earlier this year.

Apparently, Vinesh couldn’t hold her excitement on discovering that Neeraj was present in the crowd to see her play. Now that the duo has cleared the air on the rumours, we hope these speculations die a slow death.