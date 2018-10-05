Viral: Cristiano Ronaldo dancing with rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo and rape accuser, Kathryn Mayorga grooving in a nightclub has emerged and is viral on the internet. In the footage, the Real Madrid star is spotted with the American former model in the Rain club at the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Reportedly, the recording is from 2009 on the night before the alleged rape took place. Mayorga who is a teacher by profession now, has claimed that the Portuguese footballer attacked her in the penthouse suite. The video shows Ronaldo and the model in the VIP area where the two danced together. Ronaldo is later seen leaning on the woman.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has strongly denied the accusation of rape made against him by Kathryn Mayorga, claiming that the crime was ‘against everything that I am and believe in’. In an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel last weekend, Mayorga gave extensive details of her allegations. Ronaldo responded on Wednesday on Twitter, saying he awaits the results of a reopened police investigation with tranquility.

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

At the time Mayorga reported the alleged assault in 2009, she refused to name her assailant. She later initiated a legal process that resulted in a financial settlement which was agreed between both parties. The terms of that settlement included Mayorga speaking up in public with her claims but the 34-year-old teacher, under new legal advice, now believes the settlement to be void and has spoken out.