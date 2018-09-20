image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Virat Kohli and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu to be honoured with the Khel Ratna

Other

Virat Kohli and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu to be honoured with the Khel Ratna

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 20 2018, 10.31 pm
back
CricketerKhel RatnaOtherSaikhom Mirabai ChanusportsVirat Kohliweightlifter
nextCristiano Ronaldo’s sister backs him after controversial send off
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Beware Shivashish, Sreesanth is no more the novice who got slapped by Harbhajan

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s stubbornness and Deepak Thakur’s comedy keeps the house entertained!

Bigg Boss 12: Will controversial pacer S Sreesanth bowl us over?