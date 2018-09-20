Virat Kohli and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu to be honoured with the Khel Ratna

Accolades are in order for some of our country’s biggest sporting names. The men and women who sacrifice much to bring home glory for the nation and fame to their name. The Sport Ministry on Thursday released names of the sportspersons who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. Team India captain Virat Kohli and ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the country's highest sporting honor. The award will be given away by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday September 25. Apart from the medal and certificate, both Virat Kohli and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will also be given cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Viral Kohli is in his best form currently, even though he’s being rested from the Asia Cup. The 29-year-old has 6147 runs in 71 Tests with 23 centuries and 9779 runs in 211 ODIs, including 35 tons. Chanu on the other hand is at a great time of her career after her gold medal in the 48 kg category at the World Championships last year.

The cricketer and the weightlifter aren’t the only ones being bestowed with prestigious awards. The ministry has also revealed names of 20 Arjuna awardees for the year. Among them are star woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana, sprinter and Asian games Gold medalist Hima Das, celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and table tennis star Manika Batra.

The List of Awardees:

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award: Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu.

Arjuna Awards: Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson and Hima Das (Athletics); N Sikki Reddy (Badminton); Satish Kumar (Boxing); Smriti Mandhana (Cricket); Shubhankar Sharma (Golf); Manpreet Singh, Savita (Hockey); Ravi Rathore (Polo); Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh (Shooting); Manika Batra, G Sathiyan (Table Tennis); Rohan Bopanna (Tennis); Sumit (Wrestling); Pooja Kadian (Wushu); Ankur Dhama (Para-Athletics); Manoj Sarkar (Para-Badminton).

Dronacharya Awards: CA Kuttappa (Boxing); Vijay Sharma (Weightlifting); A Srinivasa Rao (Table Tennis); Sukhdev Singh Pannu (Athletics); Clarence Lobo (Hockey, Lifetime); Tarak Sinha (Cricket, Lifetime); Jiwan Kumar Sharma (Judo, Lifetime); V R Beedu (Athletics, Lifetime).

Dhyan Chand Awards: Satyadev Prasad (Archery); Bharat Kumar Chetry (Hockey); Bobby Aloysius (Athletics); Chougale Dadu Dattatray (Wrestling).