Virendar Sehwag follows Sachin Tendulkar’s footsteps, this time off the field – find out how

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar shared an amazing partnership on the field. During their playing days, the pair was one of the most destructive openers in the game. Sehwag looked at Sachin as a mentor, and he even modeled his batting style after him. But now it seems that Sehwag follows Sachin’s footsteps off the field as well.

Sehwag has managed to raise many eyebrows after missing out from hearings of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The former cricketer was inducted to the Anti-Doping Appeals Panel of NADA in 2017 and reportedly did not attend any of the meetings. That sounds a lot like Sachin, who is a Rajya Sabha member but has rarely attended any of the sessions. According to a 2017 report on the Economic Times, Sachin had attended only 23 of the 348 days since he was nominated for the position in 2012.

Unlike Sachin, Sehwag defended himself by saying that he was reluctant to join the ADA initially. "I feel former Olympians should be a part of the NADA panels rather than cricketers. The sportspersons in Olympic categories are more in sync with the working procedure of NADA," Sehwag told PTI.

Sehwag went on to add that Olympians know more about the anti-doping codes than himself. "I have always been a part of BCCI and I have rarely undergone dope tests, save the ICC tournaments that we played. So I have no hesitation in admitting that my knowledge is limited," he had said.