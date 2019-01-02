A new relationship for Nikki Bella after breakup with John Cena?

John Cena and Nikki Bella gave us a lot of couple goals, but then they left their fans heartbroken when they decided to part ways. We got to see their personal life on reality shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas. However, it was kids that made them decide that they are not meant for each other. While Nikki wanted kids, John was not keen on having a family. Though after their engagement, he agreed on having kids, the friction between the couple was too much. However, now, reportedly Bella has decided to move on and is all set to date again in 2019.

Bella recently moved out of from the house she used to share with Cena and shifted to her own apartment. A source told Hollywood Life, "She’s very excited to go home to Arizona for her big homecoming wrestling match later in January and just surround herself with her closest friends and family. 2019 will be a new leaf turned for her." Reportedly, she wants to date again, but this time wants to keep a low profile unlike her relationship with Cena.

It is said that she also wants to concentrate on her career now. After her break up she lost a little bit of confidence, but now she wanted to be in a position where she feels confident.