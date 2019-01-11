Andy Murray breaks down while announcing inevitable retirement from tennis

31-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray announced his retirement from tennis on Friday. During an emotional and teary conference, the player said that his first-round match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday may be the final match of his illustrious career. In the PC held in Melbourne, he added that his chronic hip condition has become almost unbearable for him to continue playing. He added that he could undergo further injury which is ‘more severe’ but will help him repair the damage.

"I've pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads. I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but still in a lot of pain. It's been tough," he said. "During my training block (in Miami last month) I spoke to my team and told them I can't keep doing this. I needed to have an endpoint because I was sort of playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop.”

"I said to my team, look I think I can get through this until Wimbledon. That's where I'd like to stop playing. But I'm also not certain I'm able to do that,” he continued. "Yes I think there's a chance of that for sure because I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months," he added.

Back in the year 2016, Murray became the first British singles player to be ranked world number one. In his entire career, he earned himself three Grand Slam titles and reached 11 Grand Slam finals, and also won 45 singles titles.