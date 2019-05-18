Andy Murray receives his Knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Debanu Das May 18 2019, 12.08 am May 18 2019, 12.08 am

The three-time winner of the Grand Slam, Andy Murray, received his knighthood from Prince Charles on May 16. The honour was already awarded to him two years ago by Queen Elisabeth II. Murray is England’s first player since 1977 to have won a singles Grand Slam title. After he won his second Wimbledon title and a second Olympics medal, Murray was named in the Queen’s New Year Honours in 2016.

The ceremony was held at the Buckingham Palace. The former world number one was awarded the title thanks to his services to tennis and also to charity. Murray said that he was ‘very proud’ to have received the honour. Speaking about the ceremony, he told the media: “It's a nice day to spend with my family - my wife and parents are here. I’d have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they’re a bit young. I’ll show them the medal when I get home.”

Arise as a Knight, Sir Andy Murray!

Sir Andy Murray receives his Knighthood from The Prince of Wales at today's #Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace 🎾 pic.twitter.com/TJvnbnpVNU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 16, 2019

The ceremony also had novelist Phillip Pullman in attendance. He too had received a knighthood for his work in the field of literature. According to reports, Murray’s delay in receiving the award was because of his tight schedule and his hip injury that threatened to end his career. It is reported that the recipients of the award have the option to choose when they wish to collect it.

Murray had announced during the Australia Open earlier this year that he might be retiring from the sport after Wimbledon 2019. His retirement would be a result of a recurring joint injury. Murray happens to be the first British player since Fred Perry in 1936 who won more than one Wimbledon title. Murray also happens to be the only tennis player who has won two Olympic gold medals in singles.