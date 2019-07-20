Soheib Ahsan July 20 2019, 12.03 am July 20 2019, 12.03 am

Hima Das has been making a lot of heads turn representing India internationally. The young sprinter just won another gold medal in the Czech Republic making it her fourth in the last 15 days. This has been her first series of competitive races in Europe and she is already setting records. Her accomplishment did not go unnoticed. Indian celebrities and sportspersons took to social media to pat Hima on the back for her accomplishment, calling her a golden girl.

Check out these tweets below:

4th Gold Medal in 15 days 🏅 Take a bow !! You make our entire country so proud 🇮🇳 @HimaDas8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 19, 2019

Our Golden Girl is simply unstoppable ⚡ 🥇🥇🥇🥇 in 15 days for #HimaDas. An inspiration for every Indian 🇮🇳 , we're all rooting for you 👏. You're limitless. A shining light for Assam in their time of darkness. Have fun, stay relaxed and keep doing what you're doing. pic.twitter.com/NHnQdCitxp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 18, 2019

There's no stopping our golden girl! 4th gold in 15 days! WOW! Way to go @HimaDas8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 19, 2019

Congratulations to our champion @HimaDas8 on winning her fourth gold in a fortnight at the #TaborAthleticsMeet🏅 Absolutely incredible! You have made us all immensely proud. Keep shining, keep winning and keep inspiring! Kudos to you! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #HimaDas #Athletics pic.twitter.com/vBgDV9imln — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 18, 2019

At just 19 years old, Hima has already represented India in multiple international platforms. In her last, she covered around 200 metres in 23.25 seconds. Before that, she won another medal in the Czech Republic itself covering the same distance in 23.43 seconds. Previous to the Czech Republic, she was a part of two races in Poland. She has been a part of the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World U-20 championships held in Finland in 2018. Her fastest record for finishing a 200-metre race currently stands at 23.10 seconds. Nevertheless, her recent records and speed increase in the 200-metre races in Europe show the possibility of her setting a new record for herself.