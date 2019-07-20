Hima Das has been making a lot of heads turn representing India internationally. The young sprinter just won another gold medal in the Czech Republic making it her fourth in the last 15 days. This has been her first series of competitive races in Europe and she is already setting records. Her accomplishment did not go unnoticed. Indian celebrities and sportspersons took to social media to pat Hima on the back for her accomplishment, calling her a golden girl.
At just 19 years old, Hima has already represented India in multiple international platforms. In her last, she covered around 200 metres in 23.25 seconds. Before that, she won another medal in the Czech Republic itself covering the same distance in 23.43 seconds. Previous to the Czech Republic, she was a part of two races in Poland. She has been a part of the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World U-20 championships held in Finland in 2018. Her fastest record for finishing a 200-metre race currently stands at 23.10 seconds. Nevertheless, her recent records and speed increase in the 200-metre races in Europe show the possibility of her setting a new record for herself.