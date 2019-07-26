Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 4.35 pm July 26 2019, 4.35 pm

Team Arsenal faced defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in Maryland on Wednesday. But an unfortunate incident took place post the match. It was when Mesut Ozil and his teammate Sead Kolasinac were travelling in a car in London, two armed men tried to attack them with knives! As horrifying as it sounds, a video of the incident that is doing the rounds on the internet will leave you shocked!

The particular incident took place at the Golden Green Road in the evening when Ozil left his car in the middle of the road and rushed to a restaurant for help while Kolasinac gave the attackers a brave fight with bare hands despite the goons carrying knives. The CCTV footage showed the footballer chasing away the robbers who had crash helmets on. Fortunately, players didn’t suffer any injury say the reports.

Take a look at the video here:

Mesut Ozil’s car got jumped, Kolasinac jumped out and backed the beef. #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/CxsJeiCvxw — James (@smhjaames) July 25, 2019

Commenting on the case, the Metropolitan Police informed they are investigating the matter. “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers," they said in a statement.

Arsenal later confirmed that both the footballers managed to escape unharmed. “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine,” said a club spokesperson as reported by Mirror.