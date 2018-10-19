Aussie footballer Tim Cahill is smashing cricket balls in India!

Aussie football sensation Tim Cahill is popular all across the globe. He recently joined Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League. Unfortunately, his team failed to win their first two games, suffering a loss in the first one, and a draw in the second. Their third match, against Atletico de Kolkata, will be played on October 21 and is going to be a home game. With that in mind, the all-time highest goal scorer of the Australian national team took some time out to play the gentleman’s game, because let’s face it, you can’t escape cricket in India.

Little bit of cricket on my day off 🙌🏽👏🏼🇮🇳🏏🇦🇺 we don't like cricket, we love it 🙊 pic.twitter.com/EBfTDBeSym — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) October 18, 2018

Cahill shared a video of himself playing gully cricket and from the look of it, the man can swing the bat the right way. He found juicy half-volley and slogged it hard. Careful mate, if you smash a window you’re out!

It’s not surprising to see Cahill playing cricket. After all, he hails from Australia, a nation known for producing legends like Sir Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting and others. He once told the media that he’s a fan of the great Sachin Tendulkar, though he confessed that he’s now a Virat Kohli fan. "In Australia, the all-time favourite legend from the Indian cricket team is Sachin Tendulkar. It is without a shadow of a doubt. But now it is obviously Virat Kohli because I like his background story of how he has achieved what he is today," he had said.