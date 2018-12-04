Ballon d’Or 2018: Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg asked if she can ‘twerk’

We’re glad that Luka Modric managed to end the reign oF Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Ballon d’Or. However, his achievement received less attention thanks to what followed after his win. The event was marred by some nasty feedback during the presentation of Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg. The 23-year-old who became the first female footballer to win the Ballon d’Or delivered an emotional speech where she mentioned her award as ‘a little girl’s dream.’ Shortly after her speech, French DJ Martin Solveig’s nasty remark became the talk of the town.

The DJ walked up to her and asked her, “Do you know how to twerk?” Hegerberg replied that she didn’t, and then tried to walked away, though she reluctantly agreed to dance to a song. Shortly after the event, Solveig tweeted and revealed that he apologized to Hegerberg for his comments. He mentioned that Ada understood that he was only saying it as a joke. The footballer replied that she did not feel sexually harassed. “He came to me afterward and was really sad that it went that way. I didn’t really consider it sexual harassment or anything in the moment. I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d’Or,” she told the media.

THEN being asked to twerk. Fuck off dude. pic.twitter.com/MkbL5KZalD — Frances Silva (@fasilva11) December 3, 2018

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

Ballon d’Or winner @AdaStolsmo says she wasn’t upset when French DJ Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk at the award ceremony in Paris. Apologies for my framing at the beginning pic.twitter.com/LFzEoCccRo — John Leicester (@johnleicester) December 3, 2018

Solveig’s comments were condemned on social media and tennis star Andy Murray even posted a message on Instagram, highlighting his disapproval of the incident. Solveig on his part, posted a picture of himself along with Ada, explaining that he had apologized to the footballer.