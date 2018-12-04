image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Basketball star Magic Johnson’s daughter narrowly escapes from armed invasion

Others

Basketball star Magic Johnson’s daughter narrowly escapes from armed invasion

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 04 2018, 8.06 pm
back
basketballMagic JohnsonOtherssports
nextBallon d’Or 2018: Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg asked if she can ‘twerk’
ALSO READ

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas pick a Basketball match for their boys' night out

Basketball star LeBron James signs a $154 million deal with the Lakers

NBA dances to Baahubali Song in Orlando!