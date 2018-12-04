Basketball star Magic Johnson’s daughter narrowly escapes from armed invasion

Former basketball player Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elisa Johnson, 23, managed to escape from a home invasion as two armed men entered an Airbnb house. Elisa was with her friends at the Airbnb on December 2 when the robbers entered the property in the morning. According to TMZ, the men began threatening 10 guests who were there and held them at gunpoint. Elisa was in one of the bedrooms as the robbery ensued and heard the commotion that was going on. She managed to escape from the vicinity through a sliding glass door and ran down the streets to save herself.

A Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People magazine that the robbery did happen, though they could not confirm if Elisa was in the house at the time of the incident. The publication reported that the LAPD told them that two male suspects had fled from the property before the police could arrive. No one was injured.

The suspects reportedly took off with possessions worth over $30,000. The stolen items included a Rolex, jewellery, cash and several electronics. Currently, the incident is undergoing investigation.

Representatives of Elisa or Airbnb did not issue any comment over the matter to any news outlet. However, Elisa did share an Instagram story where she mentioned ‘God is so good.’