Chelsea extends Marcos Alonso’s contract after 92 matches, 15 goals and counting

Marcos Alonso Spanish football player has been playing for Premier League club Chelsea since 2016. Recently, his contract was extended for five years which means he will now play for the club until 2023. Before playing for Chelsea, Alonso has played for Real Madrid, Bolton Wanderers and Fiorentina. The 27-year-old was signed by Chelsea in 2016 reportedly for £24 million.

Talking about his contract getting extended, the young footballer told goal.com, "I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world. It's been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.”

Marina Granovskaia, director of Chelsea is also quite happy about Alonso’s contract getting extended. He said, "We are delighted to be extending Marcos' contract. In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international."

After joining Chelsea, Marcos Alonso has played 92 matches scoring 15 goals along with 11 assists. We are sure fans of Marcos are quite happy to hear that the footballer will be playing with Chelsea for more five years.