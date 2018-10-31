image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chelsea's star Alvaro Morata’s twins are bound to give Taimur competition

Others

Chelsea's star Alvaro Morata’s twins are bound to give Taimur competition

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 31 2018, 7.44 pm
back
Alvaro MorataChelseafootballOthersportsTaimur Ali Khan
nextTyson Fury goes from 100 pints a week to being fat-shamed by wife
ALSO READ

Chelsea extends Marcos Alonso’s contract after 92 matches, 15 goals and counting

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley gets his tattoos removed

Shane Warne reveals how he became a Chelsea fan for life