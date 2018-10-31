Chelsea's star Alvaro Morata’s twins are bound to give Taimur competition

For Alvaro Morata, July 29 will forever be marked on his calendar. Earlier this year, the Chelsea forward had become a father to twin boys on that date. His wife, Alice Campello, gave birth to Alessandro and Leonardo. Morata had shared the news on his Instagram profile with a touching note. “The wait has been long, very long. It has been only 9 months but for us, it has been like 3 years,” he wrote, thanking his wife for the ‘most beautiful and incredible gift in the world.’
View this post on Instagram
Y llegó el día... 29 de julio de 2018, un día que jamas olvidaré. La espera ha sido larga, muy muy larga. Han sido tan solo 9 meses pero para nosotros han sido como 3 años. No tengo palabras para darte las gracias Alice, gracias por hacerme el regalo más bonito e increíble del mundo. Cada día desde que te conozco doy gracias a Dios por haberte puesto en mi camino, eres l piedra angular de mi vida. Estos meses has luchado como una leona, no puedo estar más orgulloso de ti; noches en el hospital, días deshidratada, días enteros juntos en la cama sin poder ni movernos... pero al final llegó el día, llegó y todo mereció la pena. Bienvenidos al mundo Alessandro y Leonardo. Solo pido que tengáis salud y seáis felices con el amor que se respira en nuestra casa, en nuestra familia. Por último quiero agradecer a los doctores, de aquí y de allí que nos han ayudado en estos meses tan duros, y en especial a todos la gente que trabaja en el hospital dell’Angelo por su amabilidad y sensibilidad ❤️❤️👨👩👦👦🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on
It has been three months since the big day and the footballer has been quite busy sharing some pictures of his family. In this photo, the kiddies are perched snugly in Alice’s arms. Morata usually posts pictures with all four members of the family and this post is no different. The kiddos look like a happy bunch – much like their parents - dressed in cute baby jumpers.
Morata and Alice had got married in June 2017. While Morata is a top-notch footballer, Alice is an Italian model. She was heavily criticised for losing her post-pregnancy fat very quickly. She had taken the world by surprise when she posted a picture of herself in a short dress about one and a half months since giving birth.