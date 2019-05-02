  3. Others
Chris Evans drops HUGE clue Meghan Markle has already given birth to Baby Sussex

Others

Chris Evans drops HUGE clue Meghan Markle has already given birth to Baby Sussex

DJ Chris Evans told his Virgin Radio listeners that he 'knew something' about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby.

back
Baby SussexChris EvansDuchess of SussexDukeMeghan MarkleRoyal baby
nextMeghan Markle visited by Queen at new home in surprise visit before royal baby

within