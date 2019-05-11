Clever reason why Meghan Markle picked black and white photo to announce Baby Archie's name

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 4.15 pm May 11 2019, 4.15 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a stunning black and white photo of their son meeting the Queen for the first time to officially reveal his name. The beautiful photo, taken by Chris Allerton, was shared around the world in seconds and will become an important part of history. And while it's pretty obvious why the couple picked this moment, with the Queen, Prince Philip and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland all smiling proudly at little Archie, a photography expert claims there may be a clever reason for this particular shot. It's not the first time they've used shared black and white photo, and the Duke and Duchess included one from both their engagement and wedding photo shoots.

Their first Christmas card photo was also black and white. Glenn Gratton told Mail Online that Meghan may want to distance herself from all the high contrast, filtered photos which always fill everyone's Instagram feeds. He said, "Meghan's very image conscious, she wants to make an impression. She would have put a lot of thought into the photos yesterday. It's the first the picture of the baby and that's going to be Googled for years and she wants to make sure it's right. She would have thought it all through, long and hard. It is very complimentary on skin tones - take someone who is red-headed, or pale skinned - it is flattering for them. It just looks beautiful. It's very forgiving."

Meghan and Harry introduced the world to Baby Archie on Wednesday after enjoying two days of privacy as a family of three. They spent three minutes smiling for the cameras and having a quick chat with a reporter at the prearranged media call in Windsor Castle. Once they were finished they went to meet the Queen and Prince Philip for the first time, and Doria joined them for the special occasion.

During the interview, Meghan said, "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." As her husband held their son, Meghan, wearing a white sleeveless wrap dress, added, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." As they both laughed, Harry said, "I don't know who he gets that from."