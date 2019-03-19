Cristiano Ronaldo charged for ‘improper conduct’ after his celebration against Atletico Madrid

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news again for breaking the rules. The Juventus star has been charged by UEFA following his celebration after his team defeated Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo was caught on tape, celebrating his third goal of the game by grabbing his crotch. The report comes after Atletico coach Diego Simeone grabbed his crotch to celebrate a goal scored by Jose Gimenez in the first leg of the two clubs’ encounter. Atletico went on to beat Juventus 2-0 on that occasion.

Simeone later explained his gesture, saying that he wanted to show that his team selection ‘took balls.’ While Simeone managed to escape a ban for his bodily gesture, he was fined €20,000. In the second leg, Ronaldo managed to score a hat-trick and led Juventus to a 3-0 win. The victory also earned the team a berth in the quarterfinals, for beating Atletico 3-2 on aggregate. Ronaldo mocked Simeone’s celebrations after scoring a penalty just four minutes away from stoppage time. It was Ronaldo’s third goal.

Juventus has been charged for the improper conduct of Ronaldo. A statement from UEFA said: "Following a disciplinary investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector, in accordance with the Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atletico de Madrid, played on 12 March in Italy.”

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri told the media that he is confident that Ronaldo will neither be banned nor suspended for his actions. "I think everyone celebrated their own way on the field and in the stands. I saw nothing strange, just a celebration. There won't be a ban," said Allegri.

Juventus will now take on Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals over two legs. The first match will be on April 10 and the next will be on April 16.