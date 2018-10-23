image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself from rape allegations

Others

Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself from rape allegations

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 23 2018, 5.38 pm
back
allegationsCristiano RonaldoJuventusOthersRapesports
nextRoman Reigns confirms leukemia, quits WWE
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Shilpa Shinde rubbishes the movement, says there's no rape in the industry

Delhi journalist accused of sexually harassing women, posts apology on social media

Dr Luke raped Katy Perry, alleges Kesha