Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself from rape allegations

The famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo is fighting a legal case against an American woman named Kathryn Mayorga who alleged that the Juventus forward raped him in 2009. Two weeks ago, Ronaldo’s lawyers had released a statement about it, but Ronaldo had not spoken to media about the same. However, now according to a report in Marca.com, the football player for the first time himself has opened up about the whole scenario.

Ronaldo stated, "We did the statement two weeks ago. Of course, I'm not going to lie in this situation. My lawyers are confident and I am too. The truth always comes in the first position."

"I know I am an example, 100 per cent, on the pitch and off the pitch. I always smile, I'm blessed, I play at a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I'm healthy, I have everything. The rest does not affect me,” he added.

Talking about the individual awards, the heartthrob clarified that he doesn’t get affected by it. The 33-year-old footballer said, "This is not the most important thing. I'm not too upset about individual awards. My last two months in Juventus were amazing and everything has gone well. The adaptation has gone well. The awards don't mean everything, it's not a problem.”